Man arrested in deadly shooting on Indy's east side Wednesday night

INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting on Indy's east side Wednesday night.
Police said officers were patrolling the area of 10th and Rural Street around 11:30 p.m. when they heard gunshots being fired.
Officers quickly located a man who had been shot. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.
Detectives arrested 34-year-old Bruce McClinton on a preliminary charge of murder.
The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will now review the case and make a final charging decision.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Douglas Swails at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or contact Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.