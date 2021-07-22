Man arrested in deadly shooting on Indy's east side Wednesday night

Police said the shooting happened Wednesday night near 10th and Rural Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting on Indy's east side Wednesday night.

Police said officers were patrolling the area of 10th and Rural Street around 11:30 p.m. when they heard gunshots being fired.

Officers quickly located a man who had been shot. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Detectives arrested 34-year-old Bruce McClinton on a preliminary charge of murder.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will now review the case and make a final charging decision.