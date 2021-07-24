IMPD investigates deadly stabbing in far east side apartment complex

Officers were called to the Spanish Oaks Apartments on East 38th Street early Saturday and found a man stabbed.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are investigating a deadly stabbing overnight on the city's far east side.

Officers were called to the Spanish Oaks Apartments on East 38th Street near Mitthoeffer Road shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday on a report of person stabbed. They found a man with injuries consistent with stab wounds on 37th Street inside the complex.

Medics were called but were unable to save the man's life.

Authorities have not shared his identity and police have not said what may have led to the stabbing.