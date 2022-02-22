2 shot on Indy's north side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a shooting on Indy's north side. Police said they responded to a report of a person shot near 34th Street and Keystone Avenue around 12 p.m.
Medics transported the victim to Methodist Hospital in fair condition.
Officers also found a person shot in the 2100 block of East 34th Street.
Police said the second person shot is in critical condition.
Police have not released any suspect information.
What other people are reading:
- Indianapolis releases pothole strip-patching plan
- Father of fallen Southport officer angry with prosecutor ahead of verdict in murder trial
- Sheriff: 83-year-old pilot injured in Johnson County small plane crash
- 'To save him from me' | Mother arrested for abandoning 5-year-old Indiana boy near Cincinnati
- She's 50. He's 62. Their baby dreams finally came true with the birth of their daughter
- US women soccer players reach landmark $24 million settlement with Soccer Federation
- 'AGT' singer Nightbirde dies after battle with cancer
- Buying museum tickets on a budget and when everyone can go for free