2 shot on Indy's north side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a shooting on Indy's north side. Police said they responded to a report of a person shot near 34th Street and Keystone Avenue around 12 p.m.

Medics transported the victim to Methodist Hospital in fair condition.

Officers also found a person shot in the 2100 block of East 34th Street.

Police said the second person shot is in critical condition.

Police have not released any suspect information.