2 shot on Indy's north side

Police said the shooting happened around 12 p.m. near 34th and Baltimore Avenue.
IMPD is investigating after two people were shot near 34th and Keystone Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a shooting on Indy's north side. Police said they responded to a report of a person shot near 34th Street and Keystone Avenue around 12 p.m. 

Medics transported the victim to Methodist Hospital in fair condition. 

Officers also found a person shot in the 2100 block of East 34th Street.

Police said the second person shot is in critical condition. 

Police have not released any suspect information.

