Indianapolis releases pothole strip-patching plan

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Department of Public Works is using the warmer weather to get started on strip-patching.

More than 4,000 potholes were reported as needing patched as of noon Feb. 21. The city said hot-mix asphalt is already becoming available and will move to patch pothole and strip-patch problem areas.

"Locations for strip-patching will be found throughout Marion County," said Mayor Joe Hogsett. "From County Line Road to 86th Street; from Fishback Road to Five Points. To here, North Meridian, where you can see: the freeze and thaw, combined with tens of thousands of daily commuters, has been tough on our city’s major thoroughfares. That’s why we’re pulling out all the stops and putting everything we can into their repair."

Strip-patching works by having specialized equipment mill the entire width of a travel lane down before laying a new surface along an extended segment of the road.

The strip-patching will be done by DPW crews and $4 million in construction contracts with vendors Milestone Contractors and Rieth-Riley Construction.

Locations for intensive strip-patching this year include:

Meridian St, from 54th St to 96th St

Emerson Ave, from County Line Rd to Stop 11 Rd

White River Pkwy W Dr, from 10th St to Pershing Ave

Emerson Ave, from Washington St to 16th St

Mann Rd, from Kentucky Ave to Thompson Rd

College Ave, from Massachusetts Ave to 10th St

St Clair St, from Delaware St to Davidson St

Fall Creek Pkwy N Dr, from Capital Ave to Pennsylvania St

46th St, from Meridian St to Keystone Ave

Boulevard Pl, from 47th St to 52nd St

Kessler Blvd E Dr, from Linwood Dr to Emerson Way

80th St, from N Keystone Ave to Westfield Blvd

Westfield Blvd, from 75th St to 80th St

79th St, from Harcourt Rd to Ditch Rd

Grandview Dr, from Fox Hill Dr to Westlane Rd

W 86th St, from Conarroe Rd to the county line

Fishback Rd, from Raceway Rd to Wilson Rd

W 56th St, from Raceway Rd to Reed Rd

N White River Pkwy W Dr, from Cold Springs Rd to W 29th St

Prospect St, from Keystone Ave to Southeastern Ave

Raymond St, from Hunter Rd to St. Clifford Dr

Five Points Rd, from Edgewood Ave to Thompson Rd

Southport Rd, from Arlington Ave to Franklin Rd

Arlington Ave, from County Line Rd to Stop 11 Rd

Edgewood Ave, from Keystone Ave to Gray Rd

Mann Rd, from Southport Rd to Ralston Rd

DPW crews have already addressed 1,383 pothole patching service requests from residents by filling more than 22,500 potholes. Most of those were with the less-permanent cold-mix asphalt.