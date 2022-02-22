IMPD: 1 dead, 1 injured in overnight shootings

Officers responded to two Indianapolis hospitals for walk-in shooting victims Tuesday morning. One has died and the other was in stable condition, IMPD said.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after two people showed up at two Indianapolis hospitals with gunshot wounds early Tuesday morning. One person is dead and one was listed in stable condition.

Officers responded to Community East Hospital on North Ritter Avenue Tuesday morning for a person who arrived with gunshot wounds. IMPD said the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Officers also responded to Methodist Hospital on West 16th Street for a walk-in person shot Tuesday morning. The victim was listed in stable condition, IMPD said.

No further information on the shootings, including where they may have occurred, was immediately provided by police.