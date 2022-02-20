IMPD: Man killed in shooting outside far east side Chuck E. Cheese

IMPD said the shooting happened in the 10000 block of East Washington Street, near Mitthoeffer Road, at around 5:30 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on the far east side of Indianapolis on Sunday.

IMPD said officers were called to the 10000 block of East Washington Street, near Mitthoeffer Road, at around 5:30 p.m.

Officers arrived to find a man who had been shot in the parking lot outside Chuck E. Cheese. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the man was inside Chuck E. Cheese and was shot after walking outside, IMPD said.

Authorities have not identified the man who was shot or given further information about the shooting.