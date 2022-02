A shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 11 p.m. in the 5300 block of West 34th Place.

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead on the northwest side of Indianapolis late Monday.

Officers responded to a shooting around 11 p.m. in the 5300 block of West 34th Place. Police arrived to find one person who had apparently been shot. That person was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no information at this time about a possible suspect or motive for the shooting.