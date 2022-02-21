Sheriff: 83-year-old pilot injured in Johnson County small plane crash

Police said the crash happened around 2 p.m. near the Franklin Flying Field.

FRANKLIN, Indiana — Deputies say an 83-year-old man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a small plane crash in Johnson County on Monday.

Deputies were called to a report of a plane crash near Franklin Flying Field, located at 3477 CR 200 East in Franklin, at around 2 p.m.

The single-engine plane crashed just west of the north end of the runway.

The pilot, identified as 83-year-old Floyd Oscar Hollandbeck of Brownsburg, was extricated from the wreckage and flown to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

Medics described his injuries as "serious with facial injuries and a possible broken leg," according to Johnson County Sheriff Duane Burgess.