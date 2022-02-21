x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Sheriff: 83-year-old pilot injured in Johnson County small plane crash

Police said the crash happened around 2 p.m. near the Franklin Flying Field.
Credit: Johnson County Sheriff

FRANKLIN, Indiana — Deputies say an 83-year-old man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a small plane crash in Johnson County on Monday. 

Deputies were called to a report of a plane crash near Franklin Flying Field, located at 3477 CR 200 East in Franklin, at around 2 p.m.

The single-engine plane crashed just west of the north end of the runway.

The pilot, identified as 83-year-old Floyd Oscar Hollandbeck of Brownsburg, was extricated from the wreckage and flown to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. 

Medics described his injuries as "serious with facial injuries and a possible broken leg," according to Johnson County Sheriff Duane Burgess.

In a 4 p.m. update, Burgess said deputies would be remaining on the scene to wait for officials from the Federal Aviation Administration to arrive.

Related Articles

In Other News

DPW addressing pothole problems with new asphalt mix