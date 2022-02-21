Buying museum tickets on a budget and when everyone can go for free

INDIANAPOLIS — Museums are meant to be enjoyed by everyone, not just the families who can afford to drop $25, $30 on a ticket.
That's why the Access Pass exists, according to Angelina Moore at the Children's Museum of Indianapolis.
"Last year, we had over 10,000 families enrolled in the program. And then our museum alone saw 35,000 visits for those families to visit the museum," Moore said. "They're very appreciative that it exists."
The Access Pass program lets families, relying on certain assistance programs, enjoy attractions around the city and state for $2 a ticket.
In addition to the Children's Museum, $2 tickets are also available at other participating locations:
- Bellaboo's Children's Play & Discovery Center
- The Children's Museum of Indianapolis
- Conner Prairie
- Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art
- Indiana Historical Society
- Indiana Repertory Theatre
- Indiana State Museum
- Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum
- NCAA Hall of Champions
- Newfields
- Rhythm! Discovery Center
- Terre Haute Children's Museum
- WonderLab Museum
"They're getting exposure to like the arts and the sciences, that maybe they would not ordinarily have exposure to in the classroom, or at home," Moore said.
To qualify, your family needs to be enrolled in one of these qualifying programs:
- Commodity Supplemental Food Program
- Healthy Indiana Program
- Hoosier Healthwise Insurance
- Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program
- Hoosier Works
- Temporary Assistance for Needy Families
Families can either apply online for the pass or head to one of the qualifying museums with their documents in hand. The only location that does not allow in-person purchase is the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum.
What if I don't qualify for the Access Pass?
The Children's Museum of Indianapolis offers free admission to all on the following days:
- Martin Luther King, Jr. Day (January)
- Presidents Day (February)
- Fiesta de la Familia (September)
- Christmas Eve (December 24, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
There is also discounted admission during First Thursday Nights.
From 4-8 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month, "all visitors to pay $6 for admission to the museum and the Riley Children's Health Sports Legends Experience®!"
Because of COVID and limited capacity, reservations should be made online.