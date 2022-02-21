Buying museum tickets on a budget and when everyone can go for free

The Access Pass program lets families, relying on certain assistance programs, enjoy attractions around the city and state for $2 a ticket.

INDIANAPOLIS — Museums are meant to be enjoyed by everyone, not just the families who can afford to drop $25, $30 on a ticket.

That's why the Access Pass exists, according to Angelina Moore at the Children's Museum of Indianapolis.

"Last year, we had over 10,000 families enrolled in the program. And then our museum alone saw 35,000 visits for those families to visit the museum," Moore said. "They're very appreciative that it exists."

The Access Pass program lets families, relying on certain assistance programs, enjoy attractions around the city and state for $2 a ticket.

In addition to the Children's Museum, $2 tickets are also available at other participating locations:

Bellaboo's Children's Play & Discovery Center

The Children's Museum of Indianapolis

Conner Prairie

Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art

Indiana Historical Society

Indiana Repertory Theatre

Indiana State Museum

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum

NCAA Hall of Champions

Newfields

Rhythm! Discovery Center

Terre Haute Children's Museum

WonderLab Museum

"They're getting exposure to like the arts and the sciences, that maybe they would not ordinarily have exposure to in the classroom, or at home," Moore said.

To qualify, your family needs to be enrolled in one of these qualifying programs:

Commodity Supplemental Food Program

Healthy Indiana Program

Hoosier Healthwise Insurance

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program

Hoosier Works

Temporary Assistance for Needy Families

Families can either apply online for the pass or head to one of the qualifying museums with their documents in hand. The only location that does not allow in-person purchase is the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum.

What if I don't qualify for the Access Pass?

The Children's Museum of Indianapolis offers free admission to all on the following days:

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day (January)

Presidents Day (February)

Fiesta de la Familia (September)

Christmas Eve (December 24, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

There is also discounted admission during First Thursday Nights.

From 4-8 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month, "all visitors to pay $6 for admission to the museum and the Riley Children's Health Sports Legends Experience®!"