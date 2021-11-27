1 critically injured in shooting at west side apartment complex

The shooting comes less than a day after another shooting, this one fatal, that broke the city's record number of homicides ever recorded in one year.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a west Indianapolis shooting that left one person in critical condition Sunday.

IMPD officers were called to an apartment complex in the 5400 block of Pleasant Hill Circle, near the intersection of North Lynhurst Drive and West Vermont Street, on a report of a person shot.

Officers arrived a little before 5 p.m. and found a man who was in critical condition. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators have not released the man's name or what led up to the shooting.

This shooting comes less than a day after another shooting, this one fatal, that broke the city's record number of homicides ever recorded in one year.

Indianapolis has had a violent year. The city recorded its 246th homicide of 2021 on Saturday morning.

A man was shot and killed on South Harlan Street, near the intersection of Keystone and Troy avenues on the south side, just after 1 a.m. Authorities have not shared the man's name, but his death breaks the city's homicide record of 245 set last year.

“We've got to get back to people caring about life," said IMPD Chief Randal Taylor in an interview with 13News before the Thanksgiving holiday. “And, if you don't care about life, then I'm concerned about you, because I don't know what you'll do.”

Indianapolis saw a drop in homicides in 2019 when there were 172. The number of homicides climbed to 245 in 2020 and, on the day after Thanksgiving, matched that number when police found a man shot dead outside a northwest side apartment building.

The city had already seen more criminal homicides this year, which doesn't include acts of self-defense, than in 2020.

But police said they are encouraged by the help they're now seeing from the public.

"The community has been extremely receptive to us asking them to provide tips and we've seen folks do that, and it's led to a number of arrests and it brings closure to those families who may be grieving or going through this if their loved one has been a victim of some sort of violent crime," IMPD spokesman Officer William Young said.

IMPD is also working to upgrade its crime-fighting technology to assist police response and evidence gathering as part of the city's effort to curb violent crime.

These upgrades include installing more public safety cameras in high crime areas. The new cameras will complement the cameras already installed downtown and at intersections throughout the city.