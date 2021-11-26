1 person critically injured in west Indianapolis house fire

The fire, which also killed four pets, happened late Thanksgiving night in the 1400 block of North Furman Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was badly injured Thursday in a house fire on Indianapolis' west side.

The fire happened just before midnight in the 1400 block of Furman Avenue, which is in a neighborhood directly east of Ben Davis High School.

A neighbor reported the fire, according to a Wayne Township Fire Department spokesperson. The spokesperson said responders encountered "hoarder" conditions in the home, which initially hampered their efforts.

Search crews found an injured woman inside the house. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

WTFD said four animals also died in the blaze.

Speedway firefighters assisted at the scene.

There's no word on the extent of damage or a suspected cause. An investigation is underway.