IMPD announces crime fighting technology upgrades

IMPD will have access to new license plate readers, more cameras and test a gunfire detection system.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis officials announced more crime fighting technology will hit the streets to assist police response and evidence gathering in the city's battle to curb violent crime.

The upgrades announced at a Friday morning news conference by Mayor Joe Hogsett, IMPD command staff, City-County Council Public Safety and Criminal Justice Committee Chair Leroy Robinson and Fraternal Order of Police President Rick Snyder, were made possible by the council's unanimous passage of American Rescue Plan Act funding and provide $9 million worth of new technology.

The upgrades will include more license plate readers (LPRs) that can better detect and locate stolen vehicles, assist in AMBER Alerts and identify vehicles used at crime scenes. Mobile LPRs are already deployed on eight IMPD vehicles.

More neighborhood public safety cameras will be added on main thoroughfares, boosting the current complement of cameras that have already proven effective in downtown locations and at intersections throughout the city. The cameras record day and night, and have been used to gather evidence used in court, including when witnesses have been reluctant to testify in criminal cases.

"Cameras aren't afraid to testify in court," said IMPD Assistant Chief Chris Bailey at Friday's announcement.

The department is also testing a new gunfire detection pilot to determine whether that technology is worth further investment. The devices mounted on poles and buildings use sound to specifically sort for gunfire.

They will be deployed in a four-to-five mile square area to better pinpoint the sources of the sound to help officers respond to specific areas. Bailey called the detectors "a force multiplier" to cover ground when officers can't be everywhere at once.

The upgrades will help make IMPD "a cutting edge department," according to Chief Randal Taylor. "Be assured, this the right move for Indianapolis," he said during Friday's news conference.

The upgrades are another part of an "expansive community effort" to control crime in the city, said Hogsett. "We all want to solve this problem."

Members of the community will be able to provide input on where the technology should be located to help officers.