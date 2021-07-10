Fall break bringing record number of travelers to Indy airport this weekend

The airport expects 35,000 passengers on Friday and Saturday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Air travel is expected to hit a record high at the Indianapolis International Airport this weekend with fall break travelers.

The airport is anticipating more than 17,000 passengers will fly out of Indianapolis on Friday, and nearly 18,000 will fly out on Saturday.

“We’ve only seen that level of passenger traffic a handful of times since the new terminal opened in 2008,” said Keith Berlen, the Indianapolis Airport Authority’s senior director of operations and public safety. “So this weekend is on track to be one of the busiest, and it’s important for travelers to plan accordingly.”

Early morning flights between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. are expected to be the busiest, and travelers are encouraged to arrive at least two hours early for their flights.

Travelers are also reminded that masks are mandatory, per federal mandate. Complimentary face masks are available at Guest Services in the terminal.

