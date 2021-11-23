x
Indianapolis firefighter suffers minor injuries in near west side fire early Tuesday

The fire at a vacant building was brought under control in 45 minutes and is under investigation.
Credit: Indianapolis Fire Department
Indianapolis firefighters put out a fire at a vacant building Tuesday morning on the city's near west side.

INDIANAPOLIS — A firefighter suffered minor injuries battling a heavy fire at a vacant building on Indianapolis' near west side Tuesday morning.

Indianapolis Fire Department crews arrived to a vacant, boarded building in the 3000 block of West Washington Street, near North Tibbs Avenue, around 1:30 a.m. to find the heavy fire.

A firefighter was injured while attacking the fire and was transported to a local hospital for evaluation with minor injuries.

The fire was brought under control in roughly 45 minutes and is now under investigation.

