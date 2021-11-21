West side fire displaces Indianapolis neighbors

A vacant house fire on Warman Avenue spread to the house next door early Sunday morning.

Two west side residents were forced to evacuate their home early Sunday after heavy fire spread from the vacant building next door.

Indianapolis Fire crews were called to the 200 block of South Warman Avenue just after 5 a.m. on a structure fire.

Crews were able to get the fire under control after about 45 minutes, according to IFD. But not before it spread to the next house.

Victims Assistance is working with the neighbors to find shelter.

Nobody was hurt and the cause of the fire is under investigation.