Deadly shooting on south side sets new Indianapolis homicide record

Police found a man inside a vehicle shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating the city's 246th homicide of 2021.

Officers found a man shot in a vehicle on South Harlan Street, near the intersection of Keystone and Troy avenues on the south side, just after 1 a.m. Saturday. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Authorities have not shared the man's name, but his death breaks the city's homicide record of 245 set last year.

“We've got to get back to people caring about life," said IMPD Chief Randal Taylor in an interview with 13News before the Thanksgiving holiday. “And, if you don't care about life, then I'm concerned about you, because I don't know what you'll do.”

Indianapolis saw a drop in homicides in 2019 when there were 172. The number of homicides climbed to 245 in 2020 and, on the day after Thanksgiving, matched that number when police found a man shot dead outside a northwest side apartment building.

The city had already seen more criminal homicides this year, which doesn't include acts of self-defense, than in 2020.