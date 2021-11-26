IMPD investigates man shot at northwest side apartment complex

Just before 2 a.m., officers were called to a reported shooting at the Ashford Apartments off Georgetown Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are investigating a man found shot at an apartment complex on the northwest side early Friday morning.

Just before 2 a.m., officers were called to a reported shooting at 5849 Sebring Court in the Ashford Apartments off Georgetown Road and found the man outside of an apartment building.

His injuries were consistent with a gunshot wound and medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Authorities have not shared his name.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Detective Gary Toms at the IMPD homicide office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Gary.Toms@indy.gov. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).