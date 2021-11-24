IMPD detectives arrest boyfriend in deadly shooting of woman on west side

John Henry told investigators at the time that his girlfriend took her own life.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police have arrested a man for the shooting death of his girlfriend last year.

IMPD detectives arrested John Henry, 49, in the shooting of his girlfriend, 33-year-old Tara Smith. The shooting happened Oct. 28, 2020 at a home on Grand Prix Drive.

Officers were called about a person shot and found Smith inside dead. Police said Henry told them his girlfriend took her own life. Detectives responded and said what they observed at the scene made them think foul play was possibly involved.

In March 2021, the Marion County Coroner's Office determined Smith's death was a homicide.

A warrant for Henry's arrest was issued on Tuesday, Nov. 23 and officers arrested him Wednesday. Henry is now facing a charge of murder. His initial hearing is set for Nov. 29.