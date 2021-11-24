IMPD releases video of officer shooting wanted woman

Jasmine Brame is facing charges of carrying a handgun without a license, resisting law enforcement and pointing a firearm.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD released a video Wednesday of an officer shooting a wanted woman on Sept. 29, 2021.

Police said they were searching for 31-year-old Jasmine Brame. They claim she was a suspect in an incident where shots were fired into two vehicles earlier in September. IMPD said Brame was also wanted on two warrants for armed robbery and domestic battery with a handgun violation.

Officers said they spotted Brame walking through an apartment complex around 10:30 p.m. As she crossed a street, an officer got out of his car and said he gave commands for Brame to get on the ground and show her hands. He then claims she reached toward her waist and took off running.

The officer said he followed her around a fence and saw her pointing a gun at him. He said he then fired once, hitting Brame.

The officer's body camera was not set up at that time to start recording when he pulled his weapon. He did activate it following the shooting and it recorded the 30 seconds prior to the shooting without audio. That video caught the officer firing his gun and it then shows Brame on the ground as the officer's flashlight highlights a gun on the ground.

NOTE: The IMPD critical incident video can be found here.

The officer waited for backup to arrive and Brame was handcuffed. Officers said they then provided medical aid until paramedics arrived and she was transported to the hospital.

She is now facing charges connected to this incident of carrying a handgun without a license, resisting law enforcement and pointing a firearm. All three charges are felonies.

The shooting is being investigated by IMPD's Critical Incident Response Team, internal affairs and the Civilian-Majority Use of Force Review Board.