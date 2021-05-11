27-year-old woman arrested in connection to man's death in burning home on Indy's east side

The Marion County coroner ruled 24-year-old Charles Burgess, Jr.'s death a homicide due to multiple traumas.

IMPD arrested a 27-year-old woman for her alleged involvement in a man's murder, who was found inside a burning home on the city's east side earlier this month.

On Nov. 5, Indianapolis firefighters were called to a double residence in the 3600 block of East Vermont Street just after 8:45 a.m. The neighborhood is north of New York Street and west of Sherman Drive.

An IFD spokesperson confirmed that the fire involved a fatality. The Marion County coroner later identified the deceased as 24-year-old Charles Burgess, Jr. and ruled his death a homicide due to multiple traumas.

Due to suspicious circumstances, IMPD homicide detectives were called to join the investigation.

An IMPD report indicated the fire was in a vacant portion of the duplex.

On Nov. 19, officers conducted a traffic stop on the city's southeast side and arrested Brittany Snelbaker for her alleged involvement in Burgess' death.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective Ryan Clark at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Ryan.Clark@indy.gov.