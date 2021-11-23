Wait times soar, patients turned away at Indiana veterinary hospitals
COVID-19 forced hundreds of hospitals to divert patients. Many people do not realize the pandemic has also triggered a health care crisis for pets.
When James Speiser walks into the emergency room, he knows exactly what he’s walking into.
“It just never ends,” the longtime veterinarian told 13News. “It’s all day, every day. There’s just too many patients.”
It’s a Wednesday morning at Speiser’s IndyVet hospital on the southeast side of Indianapolis. Seventeen animals have already been treated and are in recovery. Eight more are in the ER being evaluated. And a large monitor at the end of the ER shows ten additional pets are still waiting – most for hours.
Veterinarians and staff already have 35 animals to care for, and it’s only 11:15 a.m. on what is usually one of the lightest days of the week.
“Right now the wait time is listed up there at four to five hours.” Speiser said, pointing to new names that just appeared on the wait list. “We’ve had people wait for up to 12 hours, and people don’t like to wait. I don’t like to wait. It’s just more patients than can be possibly seen by the amount of personnel we have.”
When 13 Investigates returned on a Saturday afternoon, the wait time had grown to eight hours. And after nine more emergencies arrived within 20 minutes, the animal hospital was forced to take drastic measures.
“We’re currently diverting, only seeing the most critical patients,” Speiser announced just before 3:00 p.m. “We simply have to tell some people that we can’t see them.”
As the veterinarian looked around the patient intake area crowded with animals, doctors and trained technicians, he glanced up at the waitlist monitor that showed some animals would not receive treatment until early the next morning.
The activity is non-stop. The mood is somber.
“It is an absolute nightmare. I’ve been in this business 45 years. There’s never, ever been even close to this type of situation. Ever. And everybody has the same problem,” Speiser said.
Diverting patients is a worst case scenario, and it’s become all too familiar.
A 13News investigation discovered all of central Indiana’s 24-hour veterinary hospitals are increasingly relying on diversions to manage a crisis inside their emergency rooms, and that crisis can lead to devastating choices for families seeking urgent medical care for their pets.
“This is unprecedented”:
Local pet hospitals say the days of getting immediate care for sick and injured pets are gone – at least for the foreseeable future – due to the overwhelming number of patients flooding their emergency rooms.
13News visited multiple urgent care centers for pets in central Indiana, and wait times are skyrocketing at all of them.
“Four to six hours is an average. Many times it easily goes up to six or eight, said Johnny “Randy” Cross, medical director at the VCA Advanced Veterinary Care Center hospital in Fishers.
“On a really bad day, it might be 10 to 12 hours,” echoed Tom Dock, director of communications at Noah’s Animal Hospitals, which currently operates two 24-hour vet hospitals and several other animal clinics in the metro area.
All of the facilities told 13News they have started diverting patients to other facilities during peak times to prevent even longer wait times.
“Just about every hospital I would say lately goes on diversion at some point in time at least once a day. It’s very frequent now,” Cross said. “We’ve never had to use diversion until this year, and this is the first time since our ER opened we’ve ever had to turn away patients. We’ve gone from not being on diversion at all to being on diversion at least once a day. This is unprecedented in veterinary medicine.”
Pet hospitals routinely screen patients to determine the severity of their injuries and illnesses. Like a hospital emergency room for people, veterinary hospitals see the most urgent cases first with life threatening injuries prioritized over those that are less serious. When veterinary hospitals are in diversion status, they usually accept only animals with life-threatening medical conditions and turn away all others until wait times return to more reasonable levels. It can mean a dog with a broken leg or a cat that is vomiting may not the care they need.
Pet hospitals throughout central Indiana are now working together, monitoring each other’s wait times, to divert patients to emergency rooms that might be able to treat them sooner. But even that isn’t always working.
“Many times we’re trying to divert patients to other ERs and other specialty hospitals while they’re diverting people to us,” Speiser said. “It’s just that bad sometimes.”
While some vet hospitals are on diversion status for only an hour or two at a time, others experience much longer stretches. “Some days, we’re on diversion 20 out of 24 hours,” Speiser told 13News.
Desperate Decisions:
For patients, the wait times and diversions can come as quite a surprise.
Kelsey Burton and Josh Stults did not realize just how overwhelmed vet hospitals are until they needed emergency care on a Friday night for their dog named Dinky Bean.
“She was kind of hacking a little bit, coughing, and then here stomach just like ballooned, got huge” Burton said.
They rushed Shih Tzu-Yorkshire Terrier mix to a nearby hospital to learn their small dog had a rather large treat lodged in her esophagus. Dinky Bean would die if the obstruction was not removed, but no one at the hospital could perform that procedure.
“There was like this timebomb going off, and we didn’t know if there was going to be someone that could diffuse it for us. We couldn’t do it, so we were just like ‘What do we do?’” said Stults.
They tried calling other local ERs and even Purdue’s veterinary hospital, but they could not help either.
“They were on diversion. They were not accepting any clients. So they were recommending to us to euthanize her,” Burton said.
Instead, they drove two hours to a pet hospital in Cincinnati, where a specialist was able to sedate Dinky Bean, push the dog treat into her stomach and save the dog’s life. Despite the happy ending, the pet’s owners still feel emotional recalling a heart-wrenching, 10-hour wait for emergency care that required an overnight drive to another state.
“We didn’t expect to just feel hopelessness, like no one here could help,” Burton told 13News.
