Indiana hospitals strained by more patients, sicker patients, staffing shortages

INDIANAPOLIS — Hospitals are under serious strain right now, with more patients, sicker patients and fewer nurses to care for them. In Tippecanoe County, two hospitals are maxed out almost daily.

Franciscan Health and IU Health Arnett in Lafayette both have double to four-times the number of COVID-19 patients than they did just six weeks ago.

On Tuesday, there were about a dozen COVID-19 patients at Franciscan and about 22 at Arnett.

While that's not near the peak they saw in January, hospital leaders say the contagious delta variant, combined with not enough vaccinations and fewer health restrictions like masking, is pushing numbers up fast.

Most of the COVID patients now, are are also sicker and stay longer in ICU and some are younger, in their 30's, 40's and 50's.

Hospitals are also dealing with staffing shortages.

Some nurses are simply burned out after a year-and-a-half of non-stop coronavirus care.

Plus, these hospitals are seeing a big increase in people with non-COVID illnesses lately, too.

All of that is pushing facilities to their limits.

Franciscan had to temporarily close its palliative care unit because they didn't have enough people to staff it. IU Health has had to go on "diversion" many times recently.

"We have gone on diversion, which is basically telling EMS 'please don't bring us anymore ambulances for a period of time', more times in the last three months than I've seen in the last ten years. So it's actually pretty dramatic," said Dr. Jim Bien, Chief Medical Officer at IU Health Arnett.

"We can't transfer people outside of the institution because there's no place to send them to," added Dr. Daniel Wickert, Vice President of Medical Affairs at Franciscan Health Western Indiana. "In Indianapolis, many of the hospitals in Indianapolis are full. We even called crown point and they were full. They were on diversion this morning and that's the problem, it's not just us, it's everybody's experiencing the same thing."

Hospital leaders say the solution to easing the strain is people getting vaccinated.

None of the patients they're treating right now in their COVID-19 units were vaccinated.