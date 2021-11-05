IFD investigates deadly fire on east side

Firefighters were called to the double residence on Vermont Street west of Sherman Drive Friday morning.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Fire Department investigators were called to the scene of a deadly fire on the city's east side Friday morning.

Fire crews were paged to a double residence in the 3600 block of East Vermont Street just after 8:45 a.m. The neighborhood is north of New York Street and west of Sherman Drive.

An IFD spokesperson confirmed that the fire involved a fatality but did not provide specific information on any victims.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

