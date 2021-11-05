x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

IFD investigates deadly fire on east side

Firefighters were called to the double residence on Vermont Street west of Sherman Drive Friday morning.
Credit: Bill Reilly/WTHR
Indianapolis firefighters investigate a deadly fire at 3609 E. Vermont St. Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Fire Department investigators were called to the scene of a deadly fire on the city's east side Friday morning.

Fire crews were paged to a double residence in the 3600 block of East Vermont Street just after 8:45 a.m. The neighborhood is north of New York Street and west of Sherman Drive.

An IFD spokesperson confirmed that the fire involved a fatality but did not provide specific information on any victims.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

What other people are reading: 

In Other News

Friday Fit Tip: 75 Hard Challenge