IFD investigates deadly fire on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Fire Department investigators were called to the scene of a deadly fire on the city's east side Friday morning.
Fire crews were paged to a double residence in the 3600 block of East Vermont Street just after 8:45 a.m. The neighborhood is north of New York Street and west of Sherman Drive.
An IFD spokesperson confirmed that the fire involved a fatality but did not provide specific information on any victims.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Check back for updates to this developing story.
