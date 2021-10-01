Monumental Marathon will lead to significant road closures, IndyGo detours: Here's what you need to know

Road restrictions in Indianapolis begin Saturday, Nov. 6 at 8 a.m., with some roads blocked off until 5 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — The CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon is returning in-person Saturday, Nov. 6 after going virtual in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The marathon, half marathon and 5K courses will go through historical Indianapolis neighborhoods and by notable landmarks, including the Indiana State Capitol, the Soldiers & Sailors Monument and the Indiana War Memorial.

Road restrictions begin Saturday at 8 a.m., with some roads blocked off until 5 p.m. Impacted roads include North Meridian Street, Fall Creek Boulevard, Massachusetts Avenue and many more. Click here to see a list of traffic restrictions.

IndyGo bus services will also be affected for one of the largest marathons in the United States.

Red Line closures

The following Red Line stations will be closed until the end of the race:

Vermont

Statehouse

New Jersey

22nd Street

Fall Creek/Ivy Tech

18th Street and Meridian Street

Two Red Line stations will experience limited service during the race:

18th and Capitol Avenue – There will be no northbound service.

Park – The Red Line will operate in two segments, one north of 38th Street and one south of 38th Street. Passengers continuing south of 38th Street should exit at the temporary stop at 38th and College and walk one block west to the Park Station. Passengers continuing north of 38th Street should exit Park Station and walk one block east to 38th and College.

Red Line fixed routes

Due to the significant road closures, the following local routes in the downtown area are expected to have stop closures:

Route 2: All stops from 34th Street and Dr. Andrew J. Brown Avenue to the Carson Transit Center.

Route 3: All stops from Michigan Street and Oriental Street to Michigan Street and West Street.

Route 4: All stops from 38th Street and Keystone Avenue to the Carson Transit Center.

Route 5: All stops from 25th Street and Keystone Avenue to the Carson Transit Center.

Route 6: All stops from Carson Transit Center to Indiana Avenue and West Street. All stops from Harding Street and 23rd Street to 36th Street and Totem Street.

Route 8: All stops from Washington Street and West Street to the Carson Transit Center. All stops from Maryland Street and West Street to the Carson Transit Center.

Route 10: All stops from 10th Street and Oriental Street to Michigan Street and West Street.

Route 11: All stops from 10th Street and Oriental Street to the Carson Transit Center.

Routes 12, 13, & 14: All stops from Virginia Avenue and East Street to the Carson Transit Center.

Route 15: All stops from 30th Street and Cold Spring Road to 16th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. All stops from West Street and Indiana Avenue to the Carson Transit Center.

Route 16: All stops from Meridian Street and Morris Street to the Carson Transit Center.

Route 18: All stops from Kessler Boulevard and Keystone Avenue to the Carson Transit Center.

Route 19: All stops from 46th Street and Keystone Avenue to the Carson Transit Center. All stops from 52nd Street and Keystone Avenue to 46th Street and Central Avenue.

Route 21: All stops from Brookside Avenue to the Carson Transit Center.

Route 24: All stops from Kentucky Avenue and West Street to the Carson Transit Center.

Route 25: All stops from 16th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to the Carson Transit Center.

Route 28: All stops from Spring Mill Road and Kessler Boulevard to the Carson Transit Center.

Route 30: All stops from 30th Street and Dr. Andrew J. Brown Avenue to 19th Street and Belleview Place.

Route 31: All stops from Meridian Street and Morris Street to the Carson Transit Center.

Route 34: All stops from Michigan Road and Cold Spring Road to the Carson Transit Center.

Route 37: All stops from Michigan Street and West Street to the Carson Transit Center.

Route 38: All stops from 38th Street and Cold Spring Road to the Carson Transit Center.

Route 39: All stops from 38th Street and Keystone Avenue to the Carson Transit Center.

IndyGo is encouraging riders to allow for extra time to get to their destination.