Santa Claus is coming to town malls around the area

INDIANAPOLIS — Santa Claus is coming to town...or the mall, rather. The jolly old elf will be visiting Castleton Square Mall, Greenwood Park Mall Tippecanoe Mall and College Mall for the holidays.

Saint Nick will be at Greenwood Park Mall beginning Nov. 12 through Christmas Eve.

He arrives at Castleton Square Mall and Tippecanoe Mall on Nov. 18 and will be there through Christmas Eve.

Kris Kringle then makes it to College Mall on Dec. 3 and stays through Christmas Eve.

Families will be able to choose to sit with Santa this year or remain socially distanced. Santa's helpers will be wearing masks.

Reservations are encourages, and more information on the events can be found here.