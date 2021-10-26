Veterans Day 2021: Freebies and deals in central Indiana

Here is a list of locations offering special deals for veterans and active-duty military members Thursday, Nov. 11.

INDIANAPOLIS — Each year, many restaurants offer free food and deals to veterans and active-duty military members on Veterans Day to pay it forward as a way of saying "thank you for your service."

Most places require a military ID or proof of service to redeem the offer.

Here is a list of locations offering special deals on Thursday, Nov. 11:

Bob Evans

Bob Evans Restaurants is offering a free meal to veterans and active-duty military.

The special Veterans Day menu will be available all day and includes seven options to choose from when they dine in:

Country Biscuit Breakfast: A buttermilk biscuit topped with one egg cooked-to-order, crumbled Bob Evans® Sausage, country gravy and cheddar cheese. Served with hash browns, home fries or fresh-cut fruit.

The Mini Sampler: One egg cooked-to-order, hash browns, home fries or fresh-cut fruit, two sausage links, one turkey sausage link or two hardwood-smoked bacon strips and a freshly baked biscuit.

Brioche French Toast: Two slices of griddled Brioche bread, dipped in real egg batter, vanilla and cinnamon. Served with butter and syrup and topped with powdered sugar.

Buttermilk Hotcakes: Four fluffy buttermilk hotcakes served with butter and syrup.

Soup & Salad Combo: Farmhouse Garden Side salad with choice of soup: Chicken-N-Noodles, Hearty Beef Vegetable or Cheddar Baked Potato. Served with freshly baked rolls or banana nut bread.

Country-Fried Steak Dinner Bell Plate: Golden-fried country fried steak smothered with country gravy and served with mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans and freshly baked rolls or banana but bread.

Mushroom & Onion Chopped Steak Dinner Dell Plate: Chopped steak made with 100% U.S.-raised Black Angus beef topped with grilled mushrooms and onions. Served with mashed potatoes, gravy, broccoli and freshly baked rolls or banana nut bread.

Starbucks

Starbucks will also be honoring veterans with a deal and donation in honor of those who have served.

On Veterans Day, Nov. 11, Starbucks will offer a free tall (12 ounce) hot brewed coffee for veterans, military service members and military spouses at participating U.S. Starbucks stores.

Starbucks will also donate 25 cents for every cup of hot brewed coffee sold nationwide on Nov. 11 to military nonprofits Team Red, White & Blue and Headstrong to support the mental health and wellbeing of military communities.