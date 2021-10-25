Brownsburg VA clinic now open to patients

The new Veterans Affairs clinic is located at 557 Pitt Road and can support up to 15,000 patients.

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — The latest Veterans Affairs clinic has opened in Brownsburg.

The 77,900 square foot clinic, located at 557 Pitt Road, opened Monday, Oct. 25 and can support up to 15,000 veteran patients.

Services that began Monday include primary care, mental health, audiology, optometry, dermatology, sleep/CPAP, pharmacy, lab, radiology and social work.

The following services begin Monday, Nov. 1: physical therapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, physiatry, neurology, GI, nutrition and food, prosthetics, and podiatry.

The new facility replaced the Indy West Annex Clinic to expand health care services to veterans in the area.