Group aims to lay wreaths on all 5,000 veteran graves at Indy cemetery ahead of the holidays

INDIANAPOLIS — As we approach the beginning of the holiday season volunteers with Wreaths Across America are asking for help. They want to cover all the graves of veterans with wreaths at Crown Hill Cemetery.

Wreath Day is on Dec. 18.

Volunteers have their hands full this year. This holiday season they will be responsible for laying a wreath on 5,000 veterans’ graves in Crown Hill Cemetery.

A wreath may seem like a simple gesture, but it means so much more.

“Our belief is that you really die twice. You die once physically. You die a second time spiritually when people stop saying your name and stop remembering who you are. We don’t want that for any soldier,” said Sean Sullivan, the public relations liaison for Wreaths Across America.

Right now, Wreaths Across America has 858 Wreaths sponsored. That’s far short of the 5,000 needed.

Organizers said If they don’t get enough wreaths some veterans will have to go without one for the holidays.

“We don’t want to see those empty stones. Think about that family who is heading toward that empty stone. They don’t want to see that disappointment. It’s a profound disappointment. They want to see all of those stones covered,” said Sullivan.

That’s why the organization is getting the word out now so every fallen hero is remembered with a wreath.

“We have our freedom thanks to them. We want to make sure they understand and see us remembering their sacrifice. Not only their sacrifices, but the sacrifices of their family,” said Sullivan.