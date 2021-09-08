'You literally saved my life' | Plainfield K-9 gets treats from veteran he helped through mental health crisis

A veteran suffering from a mental health crisis got help from another veteran: A Plainfield K-9 officer named Jocko.

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — When a veteran suffering from a mental health crisis called for help over the weekend, it was a K-9 officer, who's also a veteran, that helped get them through. A few days later treats were anonymously sent to that very special K-9 officer.

The Plainfield Police Department said a citizen and veteran was experiencing a mental health crisis and reached out for assistance. One of the officers that arrived to help was K-9 officer Jocko, who's also a veteran.

The police department said Jocko and the veteran hit it off. Jocko gave the veteran companionship and care when he needed it most.

Several days later a package that was sent anonymously arrived at the Plainfield Police Department for Jocko. It was filled with treats.

Accompanying the package was a note. It read, "Enjoy your gift Jocko and officer Prichard. You literally saved my life. I wish I could do more than dog treats."

The Plainfield Police Department said the treats were more than enough.

"Jocko was super excited to receive the treats and our officers were very glad to hear that this veteran was ok," the police department said in a Facebook post.

The police department told this sweet story while also sharing a crucial message: "Mental health awareness is a serious matter."

The police department wanted to remind people that resources are available around the clock for anyone who may be having thoughts of suicide or self-harm. Anyone suffering from a mental health crisis can get help 24/7 by reaching the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273- TALK (8255) or by calling 911.