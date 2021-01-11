FBI investigating racial slur, fire at Connersville council member's home

Councilman Tommy Lee Williams, Jr. was not home when the fire was set.

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — The FBI is conducting a hate crime investigation in Connersville after a city council member's home was set on fire.

Councilman Tommy Lee Williams, Jr., his wife and children were not home at the time of the fire, but his two pets were killed.

Investigators said they found a racial slur spray painted in black letters on the back porch of the home.

"This one is particularly shocking," said Edward Ahmed Mitchell, national deputy director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, "obviously, because of the murders of the animals involved, and the fact that the person explicitly painted the N-word on the councilman's house, leaving no doubt about why this happened. It's an utter act of cowardice, but sadly, not shocking in this day and age."

Mitchell said racism is a problem that sadly still exists in America.

"Racism is not only the original sin of this country, but it's one of the oldest sins that exists, this belief that some people are better than others because of how they look. That's a hard ideology to get rid of, especially in our country," Mitchell said.

It's important communities build bridges to keep each other safe.

"It's important for the local community to not become afraid, to not become victimized. Rather, it's important to come together in times like this to show solidarity with each other. To let one another know that hate cannot win in this environment. Again, education — the best vaccine against discrimination," Mitchell said.

Williams was elected to the Connersville City Council in July 2020.

Community members are asking for help for the Williams family since they've lost everything. A GoFundMe site has been set up.

On Tuesday, Nov. 2 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., neighbors have organized a drive-thru drop-off at the National Guard Armory at 30th Street and Waterloo Road on the north side of Connersville.

The items requested for family include:

2XL men's clothes

Size 12 men's shoes

King-size bed sheets and blankets

Twin sheets and blankets

Cookware and utensils

Dishes and silverware

Bath towels and wash clothes

Personal hygiene products

Household cleaning products