Unique collectibles offset pandemic blues

INDIANAPOLIS — During the pandemic, many Hoosiers did whatever they could to get their minds off COVID-19, and that includes diving into the hobby of collecting unique items.

Antiques, comic books, vinyl records - we found several locals with unreal collections.

Kathy Moore Cook has dozens and dozens of watches. Janet and Mark Livengood have collected more than 600 miniature die-cast Jeeps. Mark Fields brought together hundreds and hundreds pieces of Abraham Lincoln paraphernalia.

“My most valuable piece would probably be the several signatures that I have," Fields said. "I have a full signature from a document. I have an autograph letter that actually somebody had sent him a letter requesting an autograph and he actually sent back a letter with his autograph at the bottom.”

As more Hoosiers found themselves at home during the pandemic, they either started collecting items, reconnected with their old collectibles or added to their already impressive collections.

You don’t have to go back 160 years to find your pre-pandemic comfort zone. For Kathy Moore Cook, it’s as simple as turning back time to her childhood with her watch collection. "I did enjoy getting my watches all out because I haven't seen a lot of them for a while," said Cook. "So it was like, 'Oh, yeah, I remember that!' So they did bring back some good memories. It brought me comfort because they were all in good times.”

So what are the hottest collectibles? According to this national online survey at LifeStorage.com., antique furniture is a must-have collectible.

The top 10 list:

Antique furniture Vinyl records Comic books Coins and currency Classic cars Trading cards Dolls and toys Stamps Wine Fine art and jewelry

But don’t worry if you don’t see your favorite items on this list because everybody’s collections are unique, like Todd Beadle’s Star Wars collection in Fishers, or Michael and Julia Sanders on the Southside who collect all things Coca Cola.

Then there’s our Jeep enthusiasts Janet and Mark Livengood. “In the beginning, (I thought) it was a little crazy," said Janet Livengood. "And I was like, no, they're just toys. Now, I enjoy die-cast, as well. So I kind of enjoy the hunt with him, as well.”

Psychiatrist Shirley Mueller recently told Smithsonian Magazine, during times like this pandemic, “Collecting provides solace and structure, and ways that we can still be productive doing something we can enjoy.”

“I think that's a good way to put it,” said Fields. "I can spend hours doing this and never lose focus of it. It's relaxing. It's kind of my Zen time.”

Mark Livengood also finds comfort in his die-cast Jeep collection. “I do," Mark said. "I come out here, and I just kind of stay in here and I pick a different case and just kind of look at it for a little while and reminisce about where I found it.”

And if you know someone who has a unique collection, they are easy to shop for during the holidays.