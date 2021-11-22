IMPD arrests man in connection with northwest side fatal shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting on the city's northwest side in September.
On Thursday, Nov. 18, IMPD Homicide detectives arrested 24-year-old Davoncia Beasley for murder for his alleged role in the death of 32-year-old Keegan Wolf.
Wolf was found shot in a hotel room in the 5000 block of Lafayette Road on Sept. 25. He was transported to Eskenazi Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will review the case and make a final charging decision.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Erika Jones at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Erika.Jones@indy.gov. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.