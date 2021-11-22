IMPD arrests man in connection with northwest side fatal shooting

Davoncia Beasley, 24, was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of 32-year-old Keegan Wolf at a hotel in late September.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting on the city's northwest side in September.

On Thursday, Nov. 18, IMPD Homicide detectives arrested 24-year-old Davoncia Beasley for murder for his alleged role in the death of 32-year-old Keegan Wolf.

Wolf was found shot in a hotel room in the 5000 block of Lafayette Road on Sept. 25. He was transported to Eskenazi Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will review the case and make a final charging decision.