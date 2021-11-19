22-year-old man arrested for robbery on Indy's southeast side

Laymond Radford is accused of robbing an AT&T store at 8555 S. Emerson Ave., near County Line Road, on Tuesday.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers arrested a 22-year-old man on the city's far east side Wednesday in connection to a robbery that happened Tuesday.

On Wednesday, IMPD's Covert Robbery and Special Weapons and Tactics units located a suspected vehicle in the Meijer parking lot at 11351 E. Washington St., near South German Church Road. Officers believed the vehicle was allegedly involved in a robbery Tuesday on the city's southeast side at an AT&T store at 8555 S. Emerson Ave., near County Line Road.

According to IMPD, the driver, later identified as Laymond Radford, was still wearing the same clothes that he wore during the robbery the day before.

Police said Radford tried to run from police but was quickly arrested. He also had an active warrant for robbery and is a suspect in a similar incident in Fishers and a theft in Marion County.

Radford was previously sentenced to a community corrections program July 9 for an armed robbery of a T-Mobile store. Police said Radford was ordered to report to Marion County Community Corrections when he was released from jail July 19, but he never went. Officials ordered a no-bond arrest warrant for Radford on Oct. 27.

The passenger in the vehicle was arrested for unrelated narcotics offenses.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the IMPD Homicide/Robbery Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.