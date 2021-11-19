The Peach Truck coming to central Indiana in December

The Peach Truck is making nine stops in central Indiana Dec. 17-19, selling satsuma mandarin oranges, pecans and peach cobbler kits.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here's your chance to get fresh Georgia peaches without leaving central Indiana.

The Peach Truck is making 100 stops across six states between Nov. 30-Dec. 20, with nine stops in the Indy area, to deliver 10-pound boxes of fresh-picked satsuma mandarin oranges straight from farms in southern Georgia and Northern Florida. Customers will also be able to purchase pecans and peach cobbler kits.

According to The Peach Truck, satsumas are known to be the brightest, juiciest winter mandarin oranges, and are only in season for three weeks each year.

The Peach Truck will be in the Indianapolis area on the following dates:

Friday, Dec. 17:

Lafayette: Lafayette Square, 2500 Teal Road, 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m.

Muncie: Brownsburg Ace Hardware, 800 E. Main St., noon-1 p.m.

Indianapolis: Menards, 7145 E. 96th St., 3 p.m.-4 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 18:

Noblesville: Hamilton Town Center, 13901 Town Center Blvd., 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m.

Greenfield: Cynthia Hallmark, 1584 N. State St., 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Carmel: Village Park Plaza, 2001 E. 151st St., 3 p.m.-4 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 19:

Plainfield: The Shops at Perry Crossing, 2499 Perry Crossing Way, 9 a.m.-10 a.m.

Greenwood: Greenwood Plus, 1251 U.S. Highway 31 N., noon-1 p.m.

Columbus: Menards, 2315 Merchant Mile, 3 p.m.-4 p.m.

Click here to preorder your boxes.

The Peach Truck also offers nationwide home deliveries of its products.