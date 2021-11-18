Chick-fil-A opening its 1st location on Indy's east side

A new Chick-fil-A is "opening soon" at 9961 E. Washington St., near Mitthoeffer Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — Attention, east-siders: Chick-fil-A is opening its first location on the east side of Indianapolis.

According to the fast food chain's website, a Chick-fil-A is "opening soon" at 9961 E. Washington St., near Mitthoeffer Road. The building was formerly a Boston Market.

The restaurant said it will not host its traditional "First 100" event at new restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic, which previously rewarded the first 100 customers with free Chick-fil-A for a year. Instead, Chick-fil-A will give meals to 100 people who are making an impact in their local communities.

In the meantime, click here to find the nearest Chick-fil-A location.

13News has reached out to Chick-fil-A for more details on the upcoming location.