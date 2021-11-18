LIVE: Fan and concert events announced for College Football Playoff National Championship in Indy

The College Football Playoff National Championship game will play in Indianapolis on Jan. 10 with a weekend full of events leading up to it.

While fans will be filling Lucas Oil Stadium to see who takes home the title, there will be plenty of action outside the stadium.

On Nov. 18, fan and and convert events were announced for the days leading up to and through the championship game. Events will start Jan. 8.

Part of the commitments from the College Football Playoff committee was building the Indiana Learning Lab to help teachers throughout Indiana. The lab provides educators with instructional resources, digital learning labs, on-demand workshops and rewards for educators.