Colts' Taylor, Speed honored as players of the week

Jonathan Taylor rushed for 116 yards and a touchdown and E.J. Speed took a blocked punt in for a touchdown in Sunday's win over Jacksonville.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indianapolis Colts players were honored for their performances in Sunday's win over Jacksonville.

Jonathan Taylor was named the FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week for the second time this season. Taylor carried the ball 21 times for 116 yards and a touchdown in the 23-17 win over the Jaguars.

He also won the award in Week 6 for a 145-yard, two-touchdown performance in a win over the Houston Texans. Taylor has been nominated for the FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week award four times in the past five games.

Taylor and Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry are the only players to earn the honor more than once this season. Henry has won three times.

Taylor is currently tied with Henry for the NFL rushing lead with 937 yards this season. His nine touchdowns trails only Arizona's James Conner, who has scored 11 times, and Henry, who has 10 touchdowns.

It's tough to stop a train.



📺 CBS — Indianapolis Colts

Additionally, linebacker E.J. Speed was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for the second time in his career.

Speed scooped up a blocked punt midway through Sunday's win over Jacksonville. The score gave Indianapolis a 10-0 lead at the time.

It's the second time Speed has been honored for his special teams play. He was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 10 in the 2020 season, as well.