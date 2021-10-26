Marine Cpl. Sanchez to posthumously receive Congressional Gold Medal

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Fallen Marine Cpl. Humberto Sanchez of Logansport will be posthumously awarded the Congressional Gold Medal.
The U.S. House passed H.R. 5142 to honor the 13 U.S. military service members who were killed in Afghanistan on Aug. 26, 2021.
“Marine Cpl. Humberto Sanchez and 12 of his brothers and sisters in arms paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation. These courageous service members stood in the face of danger to evacuate American citizens, partners, and allies from Afghanistan,” said Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.) “It is now our duty to honor their selfless sacrifice and ensure that these heroes are never forgotten. I am proud that our bipartisan legislation to award these 13 Americans with the Congressional Gold Medal passed the House, and I encourage the Senate to quickly advance it to the president’s desk.”
Marine Cpl. Sanchez was among 13 service members killed in an attack on the Kabul airport as the U.S. withdrew from Afghanistan.
He was laid to rest Sept. 14 at a ceremony attended by former Vice President Mike Pence, Senators Todd Young and Mike Braun and Gov. Eric Holcomb.
