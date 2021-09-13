Where to pay your respects to Cpl. Humberto Sanchez Tuesday in Logansport

Marine Cpl. Humberto Sanchez will be laid to rest Tuesday after a funeral in Logansport.

LOGANSPORT, Ind. — An Indiana Marine who was among 13 service members killed in an attack on the Kabul airport will be laid to rest Tuesday.

Cpl. Humberto Sanchez will be buried with full military graveside rites at Mount Hope Cemetery in his native Logansport after a service at LifeGate Church. The funeral service will start at 11 a.m. and will be live streamed on the funeral home's website.

For those who would like to pay their respects as Sanchez is escorted from the church to the cemetery, Indiana State Police shared the procession route:

Leave LifeGate Church at 831 Burlington Avenue

Turn left (north) on Burlington Avenue to the garrison flag at Cliff Street, continuing north to Market Street

Turn right (east) onto Market Street to 6th Street

Turn left (north) on 6th Street to Hanna Street

Turn right (east) on Hanna Street to Pleasant Hill

Turn left (north) on Pleasant Hill to Grant Street, which is the entrance to Mt. Hope Cemetery

Thousands of people turned out on Sunday, Sept. 12, as Sanchez was brought home from Grissom Air Force Base through the streets of Logansport to LifeGate Church. State police again encouraged the public to line the procession route to pay their final respects to the fallen Marine.

