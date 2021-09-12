PHOTOS: Marine's body returned to Indiana hometown with procession

LOGANSPORT, Ind. — A military procession has returned the body of a Marine who was among U.S. troops killed in a suicide bombing at Afghanistan's Kabul airport to his Indiana hometown.
The procession marked the beginning of memorial services for 22-year-old Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez, of Logansport.
Sanchez's body arrived Sunday at Grissom Air Reserve Base near Peru. The procession then traveled to Logansport, where it stopped briefly under a garrison flag in the city's downtown.
People lined the route to pay their respects, and thousands of motorcycles followed the hearse carrying Sanchez's body.
Sanchez's funeral and burial are set for Tuesday in Logansport.