Marine Cpl. Humberto Sanchez's family collecting items to help Afghan refugees

LOGANSPORT, Ind. — Cpl. Humberto Sanchez's family is now collecting donations for the refugees staying at Camp Atterbury.

His family said they want to make sure the people he helped leave the country are well taken care of now that they're in the U.S.

They also plan to personally take the donations to Camp Atterbury once they're collected. Cpl. Sanchez's mother said they're planning to collect items for babies and teens. Donation boxes will be placed around Logansport soon.

There are other ways you can also donate to help the Afghan refugees. Monetary donations can be made by clicking here.

You can also donate to the following:

Team Rubicon

Trafalgar Christian Church, 300 W. Pearl Street, Trafalgar, IN (Call Pastor Kyrmen Rea first at 317-408-9782)

Union Christian Church, 1331 E. CR 300 South, Franklin, IN (Call Rev. Mark Parkinson first at 317-736-4077)

Marine Cpl. Sanchez was among 13 service members killed in an attack on the Kabul airport as the U.S. withdrew.

He was laid to rest Sept. 14 at a ceremony attended by former Vice President Mike Pence, Senators Todd Young and Mike Braun and Gov. Eric Holcomb.

Thousands also lined procession routes as his body was returned to Logansport and then to his burial site.

