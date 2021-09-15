Now hiring: These are some companies in central Indiana hiring thousands of workers

Here are some of the companies looking to hire workers right now in central Indiana.

INDIANAPOLIS — The job market has gotten competitive... for employers. Companies across the country are desperate to get people in their employ. Many are offering added benefits and higher wages to reel people in.

Amazon

Hiring 3,000 full- and part-time jobs

Indianapolis

Average of $18 an hour and up

Amazon is hiring 3,000 full- and part-time workers at its facilities across Indianapolis. The company says fulfillment and transportation jobs offer an average starting pay of more than $18 an hour, sign-on bonuses up to $3,000 in some locations and access to training programs to turn these roles into a long-term career.

The company says it also offers full-time employees comprehensive benefits from day one. They include health, vision, dental, 401(k) with 50% company match, up to 20 weeks paid parental leave, and Amazon's Career Choice program, in which the company will pay full college tuition for its front-line employees as well as high school diplomas, GEDs, and English as a Second Language proficiency certifications.

Amazon is also adding three new education programs to provide employees with the opportunity to learn skills within data center maintenance and technology, IT, and user experience and research design.

Interested candidates can visit www.amazon.com/apply to learn more and apply.

Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants

Hiring 160 employees

Avon

Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant plans to hire 160 employees at its new location in Avon, which opens in November.

Cooper’s Hawk will host a hiring fair on Sept. 29 and Oct. 13 from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. in the restaurant’s hiring office located at 55 Raceway Rd., Suite 900, Indianapolis.

Full-time and part-time positions are available, including kitchen staff, houseworkers, tasting room attendants, servers, hosts, and bartenders.

Interested candidates can apply by visiting apply.chwinery.com or by calling 317-806-1234.

Eskenazi Health

Hiring 30 nurses

Indianapolis

Wages are as high as $90 an hour

For more information about this job opportunity, call or text Eskenazi Health RN Talent Acquisition Consultant Amy Robertson at 317-751-5416.

FedEx Supply Chain

Hiring 300 full-time jobs

Plainfield, Indianapolis

Pay varies based on position and experience

FedEx Supply Chain is hiring 150 warehouse workers at its facility located at 1551 S. Perry Road in Plainfield, Indiana.

It's also hiring another 150 workers at its facility on the west side of Indianapolis, located at 225 Transfer Drive. Available positions at this location include warehouse workers, forklift operators, shipping and receiving clerks, team leads, quality assurance, maintenance technicians, and yard jockeys.

The company is hiring all shifts and offering the following benefits to full-time workers:

Hourly wages range based on position and experience

Medical coverage after completion of eligibility period

Vision and dental benefits

Tuition assistance

Employee discount program

Training and growth opportunities to build a great career with FedEx

FedEx requires applicants to be at least 18 years old and have a high school diploma or equivalent. Applicants will be subjected to a criminal background check and drug screen

Applications for available positions at the facility can be found online.

Indiana State Police

Seeking recruits for 82nd Recruit Academy

Indiana

$1,615.39 bi-weekly during the academy training

The Indiana State Police is accepting applications for the 82nd Recruit Academy until 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29. Individuals who are interested in a career as an Indiana State Police trooper must apply online at IndianaTrooper.com. This website will provide a detailed synopsis of the application process as well as information on additional career opportunities with the Indiana State Police.

The starting salary for an Indiana State Police Department Recruit is $1,615.39 bi-weekly during the academy training. At the completion of academy training, the starting salary is $48,000.00 a year.

Recruits are offered medical, dental, vision and pharmacy coverage for both current and retired employees, along with their families, until reaching age 65. The ISP pension program provides a lifetime pension after 25 years of service and the ISP also provides comprehensive disability coverage and a life insurance program. Student loan forgiveness programs are also available.

Jaggers

Hiring 70 full- and part-time employees

Indianapolis

Jaggers is hiring 70 employees for its new location on Keystone Crossing.

Applicants can apply in person in the parking lot of the restaurant, Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. or on Saturdays, by appointment only. To apply online, please visit http://careers.eatjaggers.com/

Applicants must be at least 16 years old, and no experience is required.

UPS

The Atlanta-based company said Thursday that it plans to hire more than 100,000 people for the busy holiday shipping season, many of whom will get job offers within 30 minutes of applying.

UPS said it pays between $15 per hour and $22 per hour, depending where in the country the job is.

U.S. Postal Service

Indianapolis

$18 an hour and up

Starting pay for City Carrier Assistant is $18.51 per hour and pay for Rural Carrier Associate is $19.06 per hour and for Assistant Rural Carrier $19.06 per hour. Applications are accepted online at www.usps.com/careers.

The Postal Service also has several career positions available. Tractor-trailer operators — $23.74 per hour, automotive technicians — $47,471 per year, and Motor Vehicle Operators — $23.34 per hour.

Walmart

Hiring 20,000 workers across the state

Average pay is more than $20 an hour

Walmart is looking to hire 20,000 workers in Walmart and Sam's Club distribution centers, fulfillment centers and transportation offices. According to Walmart, the average pay for supply chain workers is more than $20 per hour.



Interested applicants can also go to careers.walmart.com to find jobs online or drive4walmart.com for truck driving jobs.