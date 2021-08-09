FedEx Supply Chain adding 150 positions in Indianapolis

There is an open hiring event Wednesday, Sept. 8 and Thursday, Sept. 9 at the Courtyard Marriott West-Speedway from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — FedEx Supply Chain is looking for workers in Indianapolis.

The company is adding roughly 150 positions at its west side facility, located at 225 Transfer Drive.

Positions available include warehouse workers, forklift operators, shipping and receiving clerks, team leads, quality assurance, maintenance technicians, and yard jockeys.

There is an open hiring event Wednesday, Sept. 8 and Thursday, Sept. 9 at the Courtyard Marriott West-Speedway at 6315 Crawfordsville Road from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Face coverings are required during the open hiring event and will be provided if someone doesn't have their own.

Anyone interested in applying for an open position should complete an application online prior to arrival. Applications can also be completed at the hiring event before interviews.

Day, night, weekday and weekend shifts are available.

Full-time positions include medical coverage, vision and dental benefits, tuition assistance, an employee discount program, and training and growth opportunities.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and have a high school diploma or equivalent education.