Walmart hosting 5 hiring events in Indianapolis area

The corporation is looking to hire 20,000 permanent positions.

INDIANAPOLIS — Walmart is looking to grow its supply chain workforce as the company has shown growth over the pandemic.

The company is looking to hire 20,000 workers in Walmart and Sam's Club distribution centers, fulfillment centers and transportation offices. According to Walmart, the average pay for supply chain workers is more than $20 per hour. Open jobs including the following positions:

Order fillers

Freight handlers

Lift drivers

Technicians

Management

Open jobs will be for permanent, not seasonal, employment, and include both part-time and full-time roles.

There will be five hiring events in central Indiana Sept. 8-9 from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.:

801 Corda Blvd., Crawfordsville

100 Fischer Parkway, Gas City

1528 East State Road 240, Greencastle

1300 Southern Highway, Greencastle

9590 AllPoints Pkwy., Plainfield

Interested applicants can also go to careers.walmart.com to find jobs online or drive4walmart.com for truck driving jobs.