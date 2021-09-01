Walmart hosting 5 hiring events in Indianapolis area

INDIANAPOLIS — Walmart is looking to grow its supply chain workforce as the company has shown growth over the pandemic.
The company is looking to hire 20,000 workers in Walmart and Sam's Club distribution centers, fulfillment centers and transportation offices. According to Walmart, the average pay for supply chain workers is more than $20 per hour. Open jobs including the following positions:
- Order fillers
- Freight handlers
- Lift drivers
- Technicians
- Management
Open jobs will be for permanent, not seasonal, employment, and include both part-time and full-time roles.
There will be five hiring events in central Indiana Sept. 8-9 from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.:
- 801 Corda Blvd., Crawfordsville
- 100 Fischer Parkway, Gas City
- 1528 East State Road 240, Greencastle
- 1300 Southern Highway, Greencastle
- 9590 AllPoints Pkwy., Plainfield
Interested applicants can also go to careers.walmart.com to find jobs online or drive4walmart.com for truck driving jobs.
Walmart offers health care coverage — including mental health — maternal and paternal benefits, and veteran and military spouse support. There is also a $150 bonus for employees who get vaccinated against COVID-19. New employees who were already vaccinated or get vaccinated by Oct. 4 are also eligible for the bonus.