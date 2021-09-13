Eskenazi Health creates unique job offer for nurses to combat shortage

The hospital posted a job for a 13-week assignment that pays as much as $90/hour.

INDIANAPOLIS — Hospitals have been impacted by the global nursing shortage.

Eskenazi Health is hoping an attractive job offer will bring more nurses to Indianapolis.

Being a nurse has never been easy, but Chief Nursing Officer and Executive Vice President of Patient Care Services at Eskenazi Health Lee Ann Blue said COVID-19 has made it even more difficult now.

"What we are seeing in nursing across the country and Indiana, in Indianapolis, is something I've never seen in my entire life. It's unprecedented," said Blue.

Hospitals everywhere are experiencing a shortage of nurses. Some are leaving because they are burnt out; others are taking their talents elsewhere and are participating in travelling nursing programs. That's leaving hospitals like Eskenazi in an overwhelmed position.

"It's tiring and we want nurses to help take care of our patients." said Blue.

To help out, Eskenazi Health is hoping to hire at least 20 nurses. They hope their unique job listing will attract interested applicants.

"The per diem position that we posted for a 13-week assignment is just like having a travel assignment, but you would be part of our team. It's a not a benefitted position, so it allows us to offer higher wages," said Blue.

Wages are as high as $90 an hour. Blue said they want nurses who are not only ready to work, but do it with a good attitude.

"We want people that believe in our mission and serve our community. We want kindness, caring and compassion," said Blue.

She said it's critical for every position to be filled. Doing that will give staff and patients the much-needed support they need.

"You need nurses, doctors, and every member of the healthcare team. In particular you need nurses because they are with you 24/7," said Blue.