Westfield memorial service to honor Hoosier Marine killed in Afghanistan

The Westfield service will dedicate a memorial stone for Cpl. Sanchez in the Fallen Hoosier Heroes Memorial.

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Westfield is planning a memorial service to honor Cpl. Humberto Sanchez, who was killed by a suicide bomber in Afghanistan on Aug. 26.

The Westfield service will dedicate a memorial stone for the Logansport native in the Fallen Hoosier Heroes Memorial. A candle will also be lit in his memory.

The Fallen Hoosier Heroes Memorial honors those killed after 9/11 as part of Operation Enduring Freedom. With that mission complete, Sanchez's name will be the last added.

The memorial service will take place Saturday, Oct. 9 at 3 p.m. It will be at the Fallen Hoosier Heroes Memorial at 401 North Union St. in Westfield.