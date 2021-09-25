1 killed in shooting near hotel on Indy's northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Iowa — One person was shot and killed near a hotel on the northwest side of Indianapolis Sunday.
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were called to a report of a person shot at the Quality Inn & Suites, which is right off Interstate 65 on Lafayette Road.
When officers arrived at around 1:45 p.m., they found a man inside a hotel room who had been shot. The man was initially reported by police as "awake and breathing." Medics transported him to a local hospital where he later died.
Police have not released any further information identifying the man.
