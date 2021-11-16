Indianapolis police investigate deadly east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro Police are investigating an east side shooting that left one person dead.
The body was found in a city park.
At around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responding to a report of a person shot found a victim in a secluded section of Gardner Park in the 6900 block of East 46th Street, just west of Shadeland Avenue.
IMPD said the victim, an adult male, has died.
Police haven't offered information about a suspect or a possible motive.
Officers are canvassing the area for clues and possible witnesses.
If you have information, contact IMPD homicide or Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.
