1 killed in near west Indianapolis shooting

Police said the shooting happened in the 20 block of Neal Avenue, near West Washington Street and South Belmont Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed in a shooting on the near west side of Indianapolis Saturday night.

IMPD officers were called the 20 block of Neal Avenue, near West Washington Street and South Belmont Avenue, on a report of a person shot just before 7 p.m.

Officers arrived to find a man in an alley who had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are actively investigating the shooting.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known. The coroner's office has not yet identified the man who was killed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.