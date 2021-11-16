'You are their and our last hope' | Greenfield animal shelter puts out plea for dog adoptions

The shelter said they don't want to turn to euthanasia, but it's an option if they can't open up some space.

GREENFIELD, Ind. — A central Indiana animal shelter is putting out a plea for help as they begin to run out of space.

Greenfield-Hancock County Animal Management posted the urgent call for pet adoptions on Facebook Monday morning. The shelter said they are struggling for space and need people to adopt the dogs to free some room.

"We have so many animals that have been here for a long time. Dogs are now starting to go kennel crazy. We are pleading for your help with getting animals out of the shelter," the post read.

Shelter officials said they pride themselves on being an open admission shelter with a low euthanasia rate, but said without adoptions to free some room for incoming dogs, it may be an option they need to consider.

"We are at a point that we are busting at the seams here and have not a single cage open. We have a wait list of people needing to bring animals in and we get more calls daily to add to that list. We are trying and we are spent. We DO NOT want to euthanize for space but that is what we are looking at if we don't get some adoptions going out of here," the post continued.

⚠️!!! HELP !!!⚠️ We are really struggling with space here at GHAM. We have so many animals that have been here for a... Posted by Greenfield- Hancock Animal Management on Monday, November 15, 2021

The shelter asked people who may pick up a stray dog to bring to the shelter not to do that unless they can care for the pet at their own home. It asked people with "space at home and in your heart to adopt" to visit the shelter to see the dogs.

"We are a temporary house for them, but you are their and our last hope," the post concluded.

Our dogs Posted by Greenfield- Hancock Animal Management on Monday, November 15, 2021